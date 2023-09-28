American songrwiter Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game this weekend and was seen spotted with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce shortly after the game. She was also seen sitting in the press box with Travis' mother Donna, and went viral on social media as she cheered on the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift and Travis KelceA were all over social media on Sunday after the game.

NBA star Julius Randle and his wife Kendra argued over whether or not Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map. Randle, baffled by the argument, recorded Kendra's words and said that even some non football fans knew who Kelce was before Swift.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is their back-and-forth below:

"Kendra: But isn't it crazy how Taylor Swift, like put Travis Kelce on the map? Like no one knew who he was before that."

"Julius: Are you f**king crazy? She didn't put that man on the map. Every football fan in the world. And outside of football, a lot of people knew who he was. He had a little TV show, even a series with him."

"Kendra: I mean, Patrick Mahomes, everybody knows who that is. But Travis Kelce."

"Julius: You know who Patrick Mahomes is in it. A good chance if you're a Patrick Mahomes fan, you probably know Travis."

"Kendra: I'm just saying Taylor put him on the map."

"Julius: You're f**king killing me"

Expand Tweet

Many people already knew who Kelce was before being seeing with the popstar. However, being with Swift has surely made him more popular. Kelce is now a Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL, he's gained over 300,000 followers on Instagam, and has a +400% increase in merchandise sales.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce 2023 stats

Travis Kelce during Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has played in two of Kansas City's three games this season. He missed the season-opener vs. the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury, and the Chiefs missed his prescence in the loss.

Through two games this season, Kelce recorded 11 receptions for 95 yards and scored two touchdowns. Against the Jacksonvile Jaguars in Week 2, he was held to four catches for 26 yards, but also scored a touchdown.

This past week vs. the Chicago Bears, Kelce caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. He will look to make it a third-straight game of catching a touchdown pass as the Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Julius Randle, Kendra Shaw, and H/T Sportskeeda