"Just fell to my knees" - NFL fans react as Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s wedding photos break the internet 14 days after secret ceremony

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. On Friday, the couple shared pictures of their big day on social media, which went viral on X.

When fans caught a glimpse of Allen and Steinfeld's wedding photos, they had emotional reactions to the posts.

"Just fell to my knees at burger king," one fan said.

ツ @Cloudstwr LINK just fell to my knees at burger king

"Listen all football aside. I LOVE THEM AS A COUPLE!" another fan said.

"That’s a power couple right there," a fan said.

Others sent well wishes to the newlyweds while praising their attire at the ceremony.

"You look absolutely stunning! And the groom doesn’t look bad either," another fan said.

"They look so f**king good together," one fan said.

Josh and Hailee sparked dating rumors after being spotted together on a night out in New York City in May 2023. The couple made their relationship public when they appeared together at an NHL game in October that year.

Josh and Hailee got engaged on Nov. 22, 2024. They married a shade over six months later.

Josh Allen attended Buffalo Bills minicamp 10 days after marrying Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (Credits: IMAGN)

Josh Allen was in attendance at the Buffalo Bills' minicamp on Tuesday, just 10 days after marrying Hailee Steinfeld. The quarterback did not attend the OTAs due to his big life event but shared some love for his wife on his return to practice with the team.

"I mean they've all been big none other than marrying my best friend," Allen said at the Bills minicamp on Tuesday. "And she makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

Allen won the MVP award for the 2024 season after posting 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions and 12 rushing TDs in the regular season. He helped the Bills clinch the AFC East title.

Allen led the Bills to the AFC championship game, where his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen and the Bills will begin their 2025 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.

