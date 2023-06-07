“Just got done watching Ted Lasso”- Tua Tagovailoa expresses surprise upon learning about Lionel Messi's big move to Miami

Tua Tagovailoa isn't the world's biggest soccer fan, but he is still excited about Lionel Messi's move to his city. Messi, following his abrupt departure from Paris Saint-German, is headed to the MLS and joining Inter Miami.

Many soccer stars play out their twilight years in the MLS. Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so many others have gone down this path. Messi is the latest and he joins an absolutely star-studded region.

Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley Content you need: Tua Tagovailoa on the arrival of Messi to Miami. Content you need: Tua Tagovailoa on the arrival of Messi to Miami. https://t.co/lRmkFMjI0n

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only are the Dolphins oozing with talent, the Miami Heat are tied in the NBA Finals and the Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals now as well. Tagovailoa remarked on the sheer amount of talent in one area:

"I just got done watching Ted Lasso, so I thought you were like pulling my leg because someone told you that, but I've been like raving about how good Ted Lasso was in the locker. Room. That's awesome, got another superstar… big, big names out here in Miami. Now it's good for the culture out here. Just like what the Heat got going on and what the Panthers got going on…”

Tagovailoa is a huge fan of Apple TV+'s hit television show Ted Lasso. The show just concluded its third and final season to rave reviews. It's likely to continue winning Emmy awards this year and many people watched it- the Miami quarterback included.

It's not the most accurate depiction of soccer, but it has been a good entry for casual fans into the sport. Perhaps that's what happened with Tua Tagovailoa and now, he gets to play in the same town as Lionel Messi.

Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds

Early on in 2022, it appeared as if Tua Tagovailoa could have been a legitimate MVP contender. His team was playing well and he was throwing the ball better than ever before. Injuries set in and potentially robbed him of a full, good season, but 2023 may be different.

Tua Tagovailoa is ready for a full season

This year, the odds aren't exactly in his favor. He is currently +2000, the same odds as Dak Prescott. He has lower odds than:

Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen Jalen Hurts Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Trevor Lawrence Aaron Rodgers Justin Fields

Still, it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see Tagovailoa make some MVP noise.

Poll : 0 votes