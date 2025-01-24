"Just when I thought it couldn't get worse" - Cowboys fans alarmed by Trevon Diggs injury update

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly underwent tissue graft surgery on his left knee on Thursday, which could cause him to miss some of training camp. NFL analyst Todd Archer shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs had chondral tissue graft surgery Thursday on his left knee and the recovery could keep him until parts of training camp if not longer, according to multiple sources."

Fans jumped to the comments section to share their disappointment with the news.

"Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse for us man," a fan wrote.

"Had this done twice - BRUTAL surgery and rehab, knee never been the same. I’m no pro athlete but this is far from routine unlike the CL repairs. Good luck Trevon," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some were frustrated with the Cowboys' players' injuries.

"You can almost pinpoint when the vibes for the entire franchise went south right after Diggs tore his ACL," another fan said.

"So done. The Cowboys need to be thinking about a Bland extension now, but ofcoarse they’ll wait until the last minute," one more fan said.

Some fans expressed concern about Trevon Diggs' performance after the surgery.

"Hate to say it but Tre won’t be the same player ever again," a fan commented.

"Dude is done … really the 1 season is all he has. Great season but it was obviously somewhat of a fluke. Definitely not an elite corner," another fan wrote.

Injuries hampered the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 campaign

The Dallas Cowboys struggled with their game throughout the 2024 season. Several of their players missed time due to injuries.

Aside from Diggs, their pass rushers Micah Parsons, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and DeMarcus Lawrence also struggled with injuries. Cornerback DaRon Bland also faced injury issues this season, while their quarterback, Dak Prescott, missed more than half the season due to a hamstring injury.

The injuries hindered the team's performance throughout the season, and they were unable to qualify for the playoffs. The club finished the regular season with an overall record of 7-10. This is the first time in three years that they have failed to make the playoffs.

