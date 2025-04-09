"Just like when Superman put on his cape" - DeMarvion Overshown becomes first Cowboy to don iconic No. 0

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has changed his number to 0, as he becomes the first player in Cowboys history to don the number.

The Cowboys made the announcement on Wednesday morning as they shared a video of Overshown's new jersey being made.

"As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be," Overshown said in an exclusive Q&A with the Cowboys team website. "Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor. It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything, and to say I'm the first wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."

Former Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was set to wear the number in 2023, but he ended up opting to wear No. 1, so Overshown will be the first Cowboys player to wear No. 0.

Overshown has been known as Agent 0 in his career, so he says it's fitting that he will finally don the number in the 2025 NFL season.

"It's just like when Superman put on his cape, when I put that No. 0 on, it's really Agent 0 out there," said Overshown.

Overshown is rehabbing from a torn ACL, and it's unclear when he will be able to return to the field. But when he will, he is expected to be a key part of the Cowboys' defense.

Overshown recorded 90 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception last season.

DeMarvion Overshown is pushing himself in rehab

DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL in 2023 and then last season, tore his ACL in the opposing knee.

The star linebacker is already in rehab, and he says he's getting healthier and pushing himself in rehab.

"I feel good," Overshown said, via the team website. "My crutch isn't in sports mode, so I'm getting around a little more comfortably than I was a couple weeks ago. And that's all I can ask for, is to get better each week...

"I'll be ready. It couldn't be better. Everyday, I push myself. (I'm) smart (about it), but I push myself. I just can’t wait to get back out there."

Overshown was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas.

