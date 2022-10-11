"Just put flags on QBs", "This is garbage" - Horrible roughing the passer call during Chiefs vs. Raiders has NFL fans fuming

Roughing the passer calls in the NFL seem to be becoming more bizarre with each passing day. In the game today, between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, Derek Carr was sacked fairly by Chris Jones. Somehow, it invited a roughing the passer call. It was as clean as it could get, where the defender got to the ball first, stripped it and stood up.
Naturally, NFL Twitter fans were not impressed and made their feelings clear in no uncertain terms.
Roughing the passer calls becoming unfathomable
Ever since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, the NFL has been under tremendous pressure to ensure that quarterbacks are protected and not unduly harmed. With Tagovailoa's head hitting the turf, his hands moved into a "fencing position", and he was removed from the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The NFL's handling of the concussion protocol then had left a lot to be desired. It failed to remove the player in the previous match after he had staggered to his feet following a late shove, which then perpetuated the injury in the following game.
It seems that the NFL is now overcompensating by calling legitimate tackles as roughing the passer penalties. Just yesterday, there was a call so egregious that it invited conspiracy theories about Tom Brady. Much like this one, with the exception of the ball not being fumbled, a clean sack was called roughing the passer. It helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retain the ball and close out the game, instead of the Atlanta Falcons getting it on the back of a great play.
In both cases, there has been a material impact on the game that should not have been there. Both times, the defense made great plays and did not end up winning the ball back for their teams.
The NFL must urgently attend to this matter as it ruins the spectacle for the fans. As some fans pointed out, there was nothing more the defensive players could have done unless they had refused to tackle at all. Even former NFL coach Sean Payton weighed in.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, whose own career was decimated by injuries, also came out on the side of the defense. If someone like him can say this is a bad call, then the NFL urgently needs to sort this out.
With criticism mounting from all sides, from players, coaches, and fans, one can only now hope that the NFL officiating gets together to sort this out at the earliest.