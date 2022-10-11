"Just put flags on QBs", "This is garbage" - Horrible roughing the passer call during Chiefs vs. Raiders has NFL fans fuming

Roughing the passer calls in the NFL seem to be becoming more bizarre with each passing day. In the game today, between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, Derek Carr was sacked fairly by Chris Jones. Somehow, it invited a roughing the passer call. It was as clean as it could get, where the defender got to the ball first, stripped it and stood up.

This was called roughing the passer 🗑 https://t.co/e7FYmo1Ubk

Naturally, NFL Twitter fans were not impressed and made their feelings clear in no uncertain terms.

Just put flags on the QBs I guess twitter.com/pff/status/157…

Nathan Bowman @NathanBowman04 @PFF someone explain to me what he is supposed to do?? @PFF someone explain to me what he is supposed to do??

Brad @BBerbari_3K @PFF You can tell he tried so hard to land as softly as possible... Sad @PFF You can tell he tried so hard to land as softly as possible... Sad

Brandon Taylor Charpied @btcharpied @PFF Someone explain to me how that is roughing the 'passer' when Carr is no longer a passer, or even on offense at that point in the play given he fumbled the ball and Jones already had possession. Carr is no different than any other defensive player at that stage.He's no longer a QB @PFF Someone explain to me how that is roughing the 'passer' when Carr is no longer a passer, or even on offense at that point in the play given he fumbled the ball and Jones already had possession. Carr is no different than any other defensive player at that stage.He's no longer a QB

Joey Arnone @JoeyA_08 @PFF One of the worst calls I’ve seen…some of the other worst calls also involve Chris Jones and the Patriots genealogy 🤦🏼‍♂️ @PFF One of the worst calls I’ve seen…some of the other worst calls also involve Chris Jones and the Patriots genealogy 🤦🏼‍♂️

Pepe Silvia @mailroompepe @PFF Can we even call it “tackle” football anymore? About ready to start watching a real sport instead. What time/channel is rugby on? @PFF Can we even call it “tackle” football anymore? About ready to start watching a real sport instead. What time/channel is rugby on?

From what I'm seeing, he 1) makes a play on the ball (ultimately becoming the ball carrier), 2) avoids helmet to helmet, and 3) braces his fall with his left hand.



So what's the answer? @PFF The question that needs to be answered here: what is he supposed to do differently?From what I'm seeing, he 1) makes a play on the ball (ultimately becoming the ball carrier), 2) avoids helmet to helmet, and 3) braces his fall with his left hand.So what's the answer? @PFF The question that needs to be answered here: what is he supposed to do differently?From what I'm seeing, he 1) makes a play on the ball (ultimately becoming the ball carrier), 2) avoids helmet to helmet, and 3) braces his fall with his left hand.So what's the answer?

Roughing the passer calls becoming unfathomable

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, the NFL has been under tremendous pressure to ensure that quarterbacks are protected and not unduly harmed. With Tagovailoa's head hitting the turf, his hands moved into a "fencing position", and he was removed from the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The NFL's handling of the concussion protocol then had left a lot to be desired. It failed to remove the player in the previous match after he had staggered to his feet following a late shove, which then perpetuated the injury in the following game.

manny @mannyfidel just so that people understand the severity of these injuries and the callousness of the miami dolphins staff, I put the Tua injuries and the dates they occurred back to back just so that people understand the severity of these injuries and the callousness of the miami dolphins staff, I put the Tua injuries and the dates they occurred back to back https://t.co/XpWJcMQbsx

It seems that the NFL is now overcompensating by calling legitimate tackles as roughing the passer penalties. Just yesterday, there was a call so egregious that it invited conspiracy theories about Tom Brady. Much like this one, with the exception of the ball not being fumbled, a clean sack was called roughing the passer. It helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retain the ball and close out the game, instead of the Atlanta Falcons getting it on the back of a great play.

Honorable Mention Podcast @MentionPod The “roughing the passer” just called in Tom Brady’s favor was the worst call of this young NFL season.

The “roughing the passer” just called in Tom Brady’s favor was the worst call of this young NFL season. https://t.co/4w666qmkRV

In both cases, there has been a material impact on the game that should not have been there. Both times, the defense made great plays and did not end up winning the ball back for their teams.

The NFL must urgently attend to this matter as it ruins the spectacle for the fans. As some fans pointed out, there was nothing more the defensive players could have done unless they had refused to tackle at all. Even former NFL coach Sean Payton weighed in.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, whose own career was decimated by injuries, also came out on the side of the defense. If someone like him can say this is a bad call, then the NFL urgently needs to sort this out.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII NFL officials down bad right now NFL officials down bad right now

With criticism mounting from all sides, from players, coaches, and fans, one can only now hope that the NFL officiating gets together to sort this out at the earliest.

