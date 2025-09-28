"Just remind Baker Mayfield who his daddy is": NFL fans react as Quinyon Mitchell gets into a scuffle with Tristan Wirfs and Bucs QB

Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell ripped off Tristan Wirfs’ helmet during a first-quarter clash at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. This is after jawing with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.The altercation unfolded moments after Cooper DeJean nearly picked off a pass, setting off a round of shoving between both teams.Fans reacted to the video of the scuffle between the players:“Quinyon just remind Baker who his daddy is,” one fan said.weispaints @weispaintsLINK@pheaglescentral Quinyon just remind baker who his daddy is..“Him not knowing his size instantly makes him legendary lmao,” another fan said.“He’s one of my favorites,” a fan said.More fans reacted to it.&quot;Why the fuck did it take so long for a teammate to pull up I’m ngl I didn’t like that part,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Go Birds!!!!!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Build that boy a statue,&quot; a fan said.The confrontation escalated when Mayfield drew Quinyon Mitchell’s attention following the near turnover. Wirfs stepped in to defend his quarterback, and Mitchell grabbed hold of the lineman’s facemask before pulling his helmet off. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo joined the fray as officials hurried to separate the players.Officials let Quinyon Mitchell, Baker Mayfield and others slide without a penaltyDespite the scuffle, no flags were assessed to Quinyon Mitchell, Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield or Moro Ojomo. Officials instead penalized Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt for a blindside block on the same sequence. This call helped Tampa Bay finish its drive with a Chase McLaughlin field goal.The scene added tension to a matchup of unbeaten teams, but the Buccaneers’ offense sputtered under pressure from Philadelphia’s defense.Philadelphia opened the scoring with a blocked punt returned by Sydney Brown, immediately putting Tampa Bay on its heels. Jalen Hurts followed with a methodical 73-yard drive, connecting with Dallas Goedert on a 2-yard touchdown to extend the lead. Hurts’ mobility also shined with several key runs, keeping the Buccaneers’ front seven on its heels.Tampa Bay struggled to move the ball early, managing just a handful of first downs before halftime. Baker Mayfield completed short passes to try to spark momentum, while Saquon Barkley and Bucky Irving combined for limited yardage on the ground.By halftime, Tampa Bay had just 99 total yards and only one third-down conversion. Mayfield managed 65 passing yards as Philadelphia controlled possession and built a 24-6 lead.