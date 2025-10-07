“Just retire” “Always knew he was cheating”: NFL fans flame Odell Beckham Jr. as ex-Rams WR admits six-game PED suspension

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has revealed that he is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy. According to the free agent during his appearance on The Pivot, he has never knowingly used a PED.

Beckham, who played for the Miami Dolphins last season, has sparked several reactions from fans online with his revelation.

Blazed One wrote:

“Does it f*cking matter? Lol just retire 💯”

Michael also wrote:

“Always knew he was cheating.”

The Thinker commented:

“OBJ suspended for PEDs and still teams will line up to sign him; talent always buys forgiveness in the NFL. If this were a fringe player, he’d be blacklisted by now.”

MillenialMillionaires added a comment:

“How do you accept a 6 game suspension without being on a team?!?”

Zak wrote:

“Does not being on a team count as missing 6 games?”

Bobby added:

“OBJ taking the suspension without a fight, six games is a chunk, but maybe he just wants to move forward. Curious how this affects his free-agent market.”

Beckham’s suspension is expected to start from his acceptance on Tuesday and will last for the next six weeks. Thus, the former Super Bowl champion will be eligible to return to action by Week 12 if he finds an NFL team to sign him.

The three-time Pro Bowler recorded nine catches for 55 yards in nine games for the Dolphins last season. He had spent the previous season with the Baltimore Ravens after sitting out the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. still play in the NFL?

Although he reportedly retired after he was released by the Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr. came out in August to declare his readiness to continue playing. The former first-round pick debunked reports of his retirement amidst reports that multiple teams wanted him ahead of the season.

Beckham is NFL royalty, with career numbers many can only dream about. Through 11 seasons in the league, he has made 575 career receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns. However, the numbers hide a lot more details that many NFL fans won’t forget in a hurry.

As a rookie in 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. became a household name in the league, setting several rookie receiving records. However, the real highlight of that season came in Week 12 when he made that one-handed catch for a touchdown while falling on his back.

