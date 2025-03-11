"Just rip out our hearts why don't you" - George Kittle's wife Claire blasts 49ers for releasing Kyle Juszczyk 

Kyle Juszczyk is no longer a San Francisco 49er after eight seasons, as the organization released him on Monday with a year left in his contract. And at least one person is deeply unhappy about it.

Ad

Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, took to her Instagram Stories to post a three-part diatribe about the decision. She began by extolling Juszcyk's accomplishments and writing:

"Just rip out our hearts why don't you. (broken heart emoji)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire Kittle reacts to Kyle Juszczyk's release from 49ers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She then posted a picture of the two players standing together with this caption:

Ad

Trending

"That's family"

Kyle Juszczyk and George Kitthe had been together since 2017

She concluded with this message:

Ad

"It'll never make sense. I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boy are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I'm so proud of you."

The Juszczyks and Kittles together on the red carpet

Meanwhile, the tight end posted this image of himself and Juszczyk practicing during their rookie season on his own Instagram Stories:

Ad

"Day one juice (broken heart and juice carton emojis)"

George Kittle reacts to Kyle Juszczyk's release from 49ers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.