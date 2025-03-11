  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Just rip out our hearts why don't you" - George Kittle's wife Claire blasts 49ers for releasing Kyle Juszczyk 

"Just rip out our hearts why don't you" - George Kittle's wife Claire blasts 49ers for releasing Kyle Juszczyk 

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 11, 2025 02:41 GMT
The Kittles react to 49ers releaseing Kyle Juszczyk after eight seasons
The Kittles react to 49ers releaseing Kyle Juszczyk after eight seasons

Kyle Juszczyk is no longer a San Francisco 49er after eight seasons, as the organization released him on Monday with a year left in his contract. And at least one person is deeply unhappy about it.

Ad

Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, took to her Instagram Stories to post a three-part diatribe about the decision. She began by extolling Juszcyk's accomplishments and writing:

"Just rip out our hearts why don't you. (broken heart emoji)"
Claire Kittle reacts to Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s release from 49ers
Claire Kittle reacts to Kyle Juszczyk's release from 49ers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She then posted a picture of the two players standing together with this caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That's family"
Kyle Juszczyk and George Kitthe had been together since 2017
Kyle Juszczyk and George Kitthe had been together since 2017

She concluded with this message:

Ad
"It'll never make sense. I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boy are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I'm so proud of you."
The Juszczyks and Kittles together on the red carpet
The Juszczyks and Kittles together on the red carpet

Meanwhile, the tight end posted this image of himself and Juszczyk practicing during their rookie season on his own Instagram Stories:

Ad
"Day one juice (broken heart and juice carton emojis)"
George Kittle reacts to Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s release from 49ers
George Kittle reacts to Kyle Juszczyk's release from 49ers

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी