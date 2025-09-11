“Just say you’re still mad”: NFL fans react as Dez Bryant picks Commanders vs. Packers winner

Former NFL wideout Dez Bryant made his prediction for the Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers Week 2 game. The Commanders and Packers will square off on Thursday night from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Bryant believes that Washington will get the better of the Packers.

"I’m leaning towards the Commanders tomorrow," Bryant tweeted on Wednesday.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant I’m leaning towards the Commanders tomorrow 😬

Fans, however, had some wild reactions to Bryant predicting Washington's win in Week 2.

"Just say your still mad instead of this,"one tweeted, possibly in reference to the Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to the Packers.

Nate in Appleton @NateAndree @DezBryant Just say your still mad instead of this

"Didn't you have a stipulation in your Dallas contract that you could not root for Washington after retirement," another added.

"Leaning towards them to lose. Good choice. #GoPackGo," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Idk about that… Packers looked more impressive against a better team in my opinion," one wrote.

"Is there any particular reason or just a gut feeling," another added.

"Not sure they stop GB but it certainly will be interesting game," a user tweeted.

The Commanders opened their season with a dominant 21-6 win over the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, the Packers recorded a 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

However, only one of the Commanders or Packers will be able to continue their winning start to the season after Thursday night.

Dez Bryant played nine years as a WR in the NFL

Former NFL WR Dez Bryant - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys took Dez Bryant with the No. 24 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played eight years with them.

In 2018, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints. However, he never played with them for the entire season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

In October 2020, Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He played six games for that year, which was his final season in the NFL.

During his NFL career, 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns on 537 receptions. He earned three Pro Bowl honors.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

