  • “Just don't send any emails”: NFL fans react as Jon Gruden hints return to coaching at Lions training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:56 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The last head coaching job that Jon Gruden took over was with the Las Vegas Raiders. He served them from 2018 to 2021 before becoming an employee for Barstool Sports. However, despite not being active in the coaching business for years, he is not giving up hope.

While speaking with reporters at the Detroit Lions' training camp, Jon Gruden hinted at the possibility of his return to coaching.

"Hopefully I'm not done," Gruden said as per an article by Detroit Free Press. "I'm about to make a comeback. I'm working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe then can hire me cause I'm looking for a job."
Fans on social media shared their thoughts and reactions to Jon Gruden's potential return to coaching. Some of them trolled him by reminiscing about his email controversy that exposed several scandals, including workplace misconduct for using racist and homophobic slurs.

"Just don't send any emails," one fan commented.
"Still trying to figure out which shade of black face to use," another fan said.

Others expressed their excitement about his return to the NFL.

"Deserves it, dude has so much passion and IS a great coach!" this fan wrote.
"Awesome! I think he has a lot to offer! Good luck finding the right fit." another fan stated.
"Who's the coach of the Saints? He gotta go bring in Gruden," one fan said.
"Need him back in the NFL," this fan commented.
Before joining the Raiders in 2018, Jon Gruden spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won his first and only Super Bowl with them during the 2002 season (Super Bowl XXXVII).

Jon Gruden reveals his wish to return to coaching at any level

A return to the NFL is not the only avenue for Jon Gruden, as he would be satisfied even at the collegiate and high school level if it means he gets to return to the sidelines as a coach.

"I don't care if I coach at Jones Junior High," Gruden said. "I'm going to coach again. I'm still coaching. I'm just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on and I wear some gear when I'm watching the games that nobody knows about who I'm pulling for."

After handing in his resignation to the Raiders following his controversy, Gruden spent one season as a consultant with the New Orleans Saints (2023). It will be interesting to see if any team decides to pick him up as a part of their coaching staff.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
