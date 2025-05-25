  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Just shut up already" - NFL fans react to Ryan Clark apologizing to his "biracial" daughter Jaden after RG III controversy

"Just shut up already" - NFL fans react to Ryan Clark apologizing to his "biracial" daughter Jaden after RG III controversy

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 25, 2025 22:26 GMT
46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards - Source: Getty
Ryan Clark's fallout with Robert Griffin continues - Source: Getty

The controversy between Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III continues to be a topic of discussion on the internet. A heated exchange regarding WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese turned into a personal battle on the internet, with the former colleagues making statements about each other.

Ad

Clark, however, backtracked. After Griffin made a lengthy post on his Twitter after things became personal, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety released an apology to his former colleague at ESPN:

"If I had to address @RGIII again I wouldn't include his wife. She didn't need to be made an example of in order to make my point. I could have easily pointed to the positive impact a connection with black women had on the way you see, understand, & treat them.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But the story did not end there. Clark recently made a public apology to his family, citing how they suffered and were exposed by the situation. However, NFL fans were upset about the former defender continuing to raise the issue, instead of just letting it end:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Just shut up already, this is the grossest form of 3rd party embarrassment. I haven't even met you, and this is getting grossly out of hand", said one fan.
Ad
"Quit it! It's nauseating!", criticized a second fan.
"Just apologize to your family in private. Why post an apology here?" was another point made.
Ad
Ad
Ad

What did Ryan Clark say in his public apology?

The ESPN analyst stated that this week made him realize how much his public persona can weigh in his private life.

Until this week, I didn’t realize how much you defend me, & deal with the fallout of my stuff. This week brought it all to a head. Yonka didn’t deserve what happened to her this week. She’s a beautiful woman who’s devoted her life to our family. She's never wanted to be out front, been the backbone of support.

Tensions between the former two players started to emerge in recent times. However, they don't have to deal with any ESPN backlash: Griffin was fired from the network in 2024, while Clark continues to work as an analyst.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications