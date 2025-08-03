"Just sign Terry McLaurin already" - NFL fans react as Sean McDermott gives grim Khalil Shakir's injury update

On July 3, the Buffalo Bills had a major injury setback heading into the start of the 2025 preseason. In a post to the social media platform X, ESPN NFL insider revealed that Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir suffered a high ankle sprain in practice today, something that may force him to miss multiple weeks.&quot;Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that WR Khalil Shakir is 'week to week' with a high ankle sprain.&quot; Schefter wrote on X.In response, some NFL fans highlighted how they think the Bills should try and acquire Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin after the major Shakir injury news.&quot;Just sign Terry McLaurin already.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Scary Terry 🔜.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He has a month to heal. He will be ready.&quot; one fan wrote.Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that the injury could potentially be devasting for the Bills and star QB Josh Allen, at least early on in the campaign.&quot;Big potential early season loss for the Bills. Their WR corps is not the deepest to begin with, and Shakir has been a favorite target for Josh Allen. Should you consider moving Josh Allen down a spot or two on fantasy draft boards? Big potential knock-on effect here.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Tough break for the Bills.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Pats taking the division.&quot; one fan wrote.Buffalo Bills 2025 outlook amid Khalil Shakir injuryShakir's injury is notable and a major one for the Bills this close to the start of the 2025 NFL season. In 2024, Shakir led the Buffalo franchise in receptions and receiving yards. He finished the campaign with 76 receptions for 821 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Furthermore, Shakir became the clear favorite option of Josh Allen, who had an MVP season last year.Heading into 2025, Shakir was expected to remain one of the focal points of the Bills passing attack after signing a major long-term extension with the club this offseason. However, with the latest injury news, it appears as though the Bills may need to start the campaign without their top wide receiver.