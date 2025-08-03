  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • "Just sign Terry McLaurin already" - NFL fans react as Sean McDermott gives grim Khalil Shakir's injury update

"Just sign Terry McLaurin already" - NFL fans react as Sean McDermott gives grim Khalil Shakir's injury update

By Joshua Gillesby
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:22 GMT
Khalil Shakir - Sean McDermott
Khalil Shakir - Sean McDermott

On July 3, the Buffalo Bills had a major injury setback heading into the start of the 2025 preseason. In a post to the social media platform X, ESPN NFL insider revealed that Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir suffered a high ankle sprain in practice today, something that may force him to miss multiple weeks.

Ad
"Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that WR Khalil Shakir is 'week to week' with a high ankle sprain." Schefter wrote on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how they think the Bills should try and acquire Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin after the major Shakir injury news.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Just sign Terry McLaurin already." one fan wrote.
"Scary Terry 🔜." one fan wrote.
"He has a month to heal. He will be ready." one fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that the injury could potentially be devasting for the Bills and star QB Josh Allen, at least early on in the campaign.

"Big potential early season loss for the Bills. Their WR corps is not the deepest to begin with, and Shakir has been a favorite target for Josh Allen. Should you consider moving Josh Allen down a spot or two on fantasy draft boards? Big potential knock-on effect here." one fan wrote.
Ad
"Tough break for the Bills." one fan wrote.
"Pats taking the division." one fan wrote.

Buffalo Bills 2025 outlook amid Khalil Shakir injury

Shakir's injury is notable and a major one for the Bills this close to the start of the 2025 NFL season. In 2024, Shakir led the Buffalo franchise in receptions and receiving yards. He finished the campaign with 76 receptions for 821 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Furthermore, Shakir became the clear favorite option of Josh Allen, who had an MVP season last year.

Heading into 2025, Shakir was expected to remain one of the focal points of the Bills passing attack after signing a major long-term extension with the club this offseason. However, with the latest injury news, it appears as though the Bills may need to start the campaign without their top wide receiver.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications