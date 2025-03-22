“Just take Shedeur” - NFL fans react to reports of Giants still pursuing Aaron Rodgers after signing Jameis Winston

The New York Giants signed a quarterback on Friday. Jameis Winston agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Ad

The Giants have been in the market all offseason for a quarterback, having just Tommy DeVito and Brett Rypien signed to their active roster. After Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and others signed elsewhere or were traded elsewhere, the Giants chose to sign Winston for now, while staying open to adding another quarterback, maybe Aaron Rodgers.

Via NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Giants remain open to adding another QB through free agency or the draft, and Jameis Winston’s deal — two years, $8 million — doesn’t preclude them from making additional QB moves. They will continue to pursue Aaron Rodgers and weigh what to do with the 3rd pick."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings were widely viewed as one of three possible destinations for Rodgers. Though the move to sign Winston would indicate they'd be out of the running for Rodgers, that isn't necessarily the case, as he's been taking his time with what he will do next.

But of course with the Giants signing Winston, fans had a lot to say over social media. Most fans didn't want the Giants to pursue Rodgers. They'd rather want the Giants to select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Here's how fans reacted:

Comment byu/Goosedukee from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

"Don’t you dare let him talk you out of drafting Shedeur," said another fan who wants the team to draft Shedeur Sanders.

"Of all the bridge QBs to take I think I like this the best. Hopefully that cools us down for Aaron Rodgers and we don't overthink and just take Shadeur at 3," said another fan who is in favor of the team drafting Sanders.

Ad

"I don't really see the point of having Rodgers and Jameis on your team. Giants are better off picking whatever rookie falls to them," a fan replied.

Here's how other fans reacted:

Comment byu/Goosedukee from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

"Continue to pursue Rodgers? Hmmm," a fan questioned.

"Why are the Giants even going after Rodgers?" another fan questioned.

"The F**k? Winston and Rodgers?" a fan questioned.

Jameis Winston tour: QB lands with his fourth NFL team

Jameis Winton during Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The 2015 first-overall pick is now on his fourth NFL team of his career.

Ad

Coming out of Florida State in 2015, Winston was the No. 1 quarterback and taken first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers before signing with the New Orleans Saints, serving mostly as a backup.

He joined the Cleveland Browns last year and started seven games, but left in free agency, landing with the New York Giants.

Winston, as of now, seems to have a chance at being the Giants' quarterback this season or at least a bridge quarterback. Do you think the New York Giants are a good landing spot for Jameis Winston?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.