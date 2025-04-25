"Just weird, very weird behavior" - Emmanuel Acho calls out Shedeur Sanders critics celebrating QB's slide out of Round 1 of draft

Shedeur Sanders went unpicked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was expected to be one of the top prospects to be selected in Round 1 of this year's draft, but things did not go in his favor.

On Thursday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho reacted to the Shedeur Sanders critics celebrating the QB's slide after being undrafted on Day 1 of the draft. He called out the critics, calling it "weird behavior."

"Thinking Shedeur Sanders should not be a first round pick is no crime, but celebrating him falling in the draft is just weird, very weird behavior," Acho wrote.

Following his impressive season for Colorado in 2024, when Shedeur Sanders had recorded 4,134 yards in passing, fans were expecting him to be picked in the first round of the draft.

Miami's Cam Ward became the number one pick in Round 1. The Tennessee Titans selected the QB. Another QB selected in Round 1 is Jaxson Dart, the 25th pick by the New York Giants.

NFL Insider reveals coach's harsh take on Shedeur Sanders' interview

Ahead of the 2025 draft, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared 18 prospects for the QB. He picked Shedeur Sanders to be selected in Round 1 or 2 and revealed that one of the NFL's longtime assistant coaches was unimpressed with Colorado's QB attitude and said that he had one of the "worst formal" interviews.

Here is an excerpt from Pelissero's article, which talks about the anonymous NFL coach commenting on Sanders's interview:

"One longtime NFL assistant coach said his time with Sanders was 'The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good.'"

As the NFL Draft 2025 Round 1 did not turn in his favor, Shedeur Sanders has all his eyes on the second round of the draft. It would be interesting to see how things will unfold on Friday.

There are a few teams in need of a quarterback and Sanders could be their favorite pick. The Browns hold the 33rd and 36th picks in the draft, while the Raiders have the 37th and the Saints have the 40th pick.

