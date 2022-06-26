"Justice is going to have a higher price tag" - NFL analyst believes Deshaun Watson may eventually settle with remaining four victims of sexual assault investigation

The Deshaun Watson investigation is finally coming to a conclusion of sorts, as the disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

In case you haven't heard, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is in the midst of a lawsuit from 24 women alleging that he sexually assaulted them during private (separate) massage sessions.

As of last week, the star quarterback and his attorneys have settled with 20 of the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him.

NFL analyst Mike Florio believes the star quarterback may eventually end up settling with the remaining four women as well.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As to the four remaining lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, either the plaintiffs are holding out for a bigger settlement or they want their day in court. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciSQ As to the four remaining lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, either the plaintiffs are holding out for a bigger settlement or they want their day in court. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciSQ

Here's what Florio had to say about the issue on his Pro Football Talk podcast:

"Twenty of the cases will now be gone...four will be left, and four will move forward, unless they're also settled. Once the defendant starts paying out money to settle cases, it makes it easier for the defendant to keep paying money. So, maybe these other four believe that for them, justice is going to have a higher price tag than it has for the other 20. And maybe at some point, they will reach an agreement and the other four cases are also gone. I won't be surprised if we get to a point where the other four cases are gone." - Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk Podcast

According to Florio, Watson may eventually be forced to settle with the remaining four victims for a higher cost.

It remains to be seen, but everyone will find out soon enough as Sue Robinson will preside over the disciplinary hearings beginning later this week.

Will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

The answer to this question will be answered after the disciplinary hearings, which are scheduled to start on Tuesday of this week.

Earlier this year, a federal grand jury failed to indict the Browns' quarterback on criminal charges. Although Watson was never arrested or charged, he can still be found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The hearing is set for the NFL and the NFLPA to come to a decision in, perhaps, as soon as a week, once the hearings wrap up.

The sooner the results, the better for Watson and the Browns as they will need to begin to determine who will replace him in his absence. The team signed Jacoby Brissett in the offseason to a two-year, $30 million contract.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk There's some confusion on the Jacoby Brissett deal. It's not a two-year extension but a straight two-year, $30 million contract. There's some confusion on the Jacoby Brissett deal. It's not a two-year extension but a straight two-year, $30 million contract.

The team also has Joshua Dobbs and Baker Mayfield on the roster, but there are no plans for the latter to touch the field for the Browns again.

If Watson is suspended for an entire season, this will he will be spenind three years away from an NFL football field. His last game was with the Houston Texans, which was in 2020.

