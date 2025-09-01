“Justice for Kyle Trask”: NFL fans react as Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka reclaims Ohio State jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka is starting his NFL career with a fresh look. Ahead of Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs’ first-round pick is switching from No. 9 to No. 2. It's the same number he wore during his Ohio State career and the Buckeyes’ 2025 national championship run.Following Kyle Trask's release after four seasons with the franchise, the No. 2 jersey was up for grabs. NFL rules require players to buy out unsold jerseys when switching numbers, but for Egbuka, the trade-off was worth it. NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a picture of the wide receiver in his new jersey on Monday.Fans reacted to it and remembered Trask.&quot;Justice for Kyle Trask,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Trask has to be sacrificed for the number 🤣,&quot; another fan wrote.Jakobius @SamiusStLINK@MySportsUpdate Trask has to be sacrificed for the number 🤣&quot;They sacrificed Trask so the rook could get his number yeah this guy is gonna be a player,&quot; one fan said.Others focused on the future and cheered for Egbuka.&quot;bro just reclaimed so much aura,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;He took that number because that’s where he currently sits on the depth chart,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;🔥 let’s go mek!&quot; one fan said.Egbuka wasn't the only Buc who switched numbers. Receiver Tez Johnson will shift from 83 to his Oregon number, 15. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater moves from 16 to 10. Rookie running back Josh Williams goes from 37 to 18, and Punter Riley Dixon will move to No. 9 from 92Rookie Emeka Egbuka expected to step up amid WR injuriesThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers may lean on rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka as they open the season against the Falcons on Sunday. Chris Godwin Jr. is sidelined until at October with a dislocated ankle, and Jalen McMillan is out until the Week 9 bye with a neck sprain. Egbuka is expected to take on a major role opposite Mike Evans.“They drafted me for a specific reason,” Egbuka said on Monday, via ESPN. “They have all the belief in the world of me, which gives me a ton of confidence.”Egbuka built trust with Baker Mayfield during camp and has learned every receiver role, which allows Sterling Shepard to slot in as needed.“They’ve asked me to do a lot of things,” Egbuka said. “I try to be a Swiss Army knife.”Other options include Ryan Miller, who led the team with 95 preseason yards, and Tez Johnson, who recorded 12 catches. He also flashed 22.17 mph speed at the combine.