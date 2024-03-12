"Justin Fields costs $6M this year": Marcus Mariota's $10,000,000 Commanders deal leaves fans puzzled

The second day of NFL free agency is underway and the Washington Commanders have signed quarterback Marcus Mariota while Justin Fields remains in Chicago.

Fields is having trouble attracting suitors as the Bears look destined to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

So what is the hold up with Fields as one would think he is a better option at quarterback than Mariota? Is it money? One fan gave their thoughts on Mariota's deal, which can rise to $10 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just a reminder Justin Fields costs $6M this year."

Expand Tweet

So Fields and Mariota are on the same base salary for the 2024 season, yet the Commanders signed Mariota instead. Other fans expressed their thoughts on Mariota heading to the nation's capital.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Commanders' move to sign Mariota while Fields is an option has fans puzzled, especially with Sam Howell still on the roster.

So if Washington does draft a quarterback, that gives them three genuine options, and with teams able to dress three quarterbacks on game day, the quarterback room for the Commanders looks rather solid.

Where could Justin Fields end up in 2024?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

That question, along with Kirk Cousins' future, were the biggest storylines of the offseason and now, with Cousins in Atlanta, attention shifts to Fields.

The Falcons were thought to be a possible destination for Fields, but now that it is no longer an option, exactly where he goes now is a mystery.

There are still several teams that need quarterbacks, but those teams are high in the draft order and will likely take a quarterback when it is their time to pick.

So where does that leave Justin Fields? Nowhere. There is a thought that the Bears could, in theory, keep Fields on their roster in 2024 while drafting, say Williams, and then decline the fifth-year option next season. Although he would have no dead cap hit, he would have a $25 cap hit in 2025.

There is still plenty of time for Justin Fields to find a new NFL home with New England and the New York Giants, who are thought to be interested, but things are eerily quiet right now.