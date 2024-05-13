Justin Fields dealt with ‘several arguments’ and ‘f**king toxic’ QB room: Report

Justin Fields' time with the Chicago Bears ended after the 2023 NFL season. The former first-round pick spent three years in Chicago but never jumped to the elite dual-threat quarterback expected when the franchise drafted him.

Ahead of his first season in Pittsburgh, a report detailed the toxic atmosphere of the quarterback room during his rookie season. Seasoned sports journalist Tyler Dunne released a detailed piece on Fields' time in Chicago.

Per Dunne, the environment in the Bears’ QBs room among the trio was “f**** toxic as hell.”

“There were several arguments amongst the QBs. Once, per one source, Foles was trying to teach something to Fields in the QB room and — upon turning toward the rookie — Foles realized Fields wasn’t even paying attention. His head was down. At that point, Foles was done trying to play mentor. The two could not stand each other.”

From this revelation, it's no surprise that Nick Foles was off the roster at the end of the 2021 season. The Bears chose a new quarterback, and a couple of years later, it's Fields starting over in a new franchise.

What can you expect from Justin Fields in 2024?

The Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for draft compensation. It was an inevitable move, as the Bears had long ago decided to make Caleb Williams their franchise quarterback.

Fields joins a well-coached Pittsburgh Steelers team filled with offensive and defensive talent. The Steelers are one of those teams in the NFL that are regularly a solid QB away from true contention.

However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been vocal about nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson being the QB1 heading into the 2024 NFL season. Hence, Justin Fields has quite a battle to usurp the existing order and become the Steelers' starting quarterback.

However, if he achieves the feat, he will have a splendid group of pass catchers to throw to, including the likes of George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris.

It's a new beginning for Fields, and the 2024 season could be a pivotal period for his NFL career.