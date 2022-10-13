Justin Fields' fantasy outlook: Should you drop him?

It wouldn't be an understatement to say that Justin Fields is having a bad season thus far. Very few things seem to be going in favor of the second-year quarterback. The Chicago Bears are 2-3, and the team's coaches seem unsure how to use his talents. The above issues have contributed to Fields being labeled as a possible bust and a player not ready for a starting quarterback role in the league.

Fields has passed for 679 yards and three touchdowns over five games, a remarkably poor stat considering his potential. He has rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown, which is some comfort but not enough to strike fear into your opponents hearts.

The issue is that the Bears seem terrified of passing the ball, which is crushing fantasy options like Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. Instead, they are leaning on their rushing game. This is good news for owners of David Montgomery, but not so much for anyone else. Justin Fields is not a bad player and he can make it in the NFL. However, that isn't likely this season with their current system, as any quarterback with Fields' skillset would struggle.

You should drop Justin Fields from your fantasy team.

Justin Fields' stats & fantasy points in the 2022 season

Justin Fields started the 2022 NFL season with expectations, being the undisputed starter for the Bears. He has started all five games, racking up stats of three touchdowns, four interceptions, and a pretty average 73.1 passer rating (a .1 drop from last season).

The above totals have earned him the 24th-best QB ranking in the league, with 58.56 fantasy points. However, his three touchdown passes rank 29th in the league, his 679 passing yards rank 31st, and 159.6 passing yards per game rank 32nd among quarterbacks.

Possible replacements for Justin Fields

Some potential replacements can step into the role vacated by Fields in your fantasy team. Two names come to mind - Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Burrow is the starting quarterback for last year's Super Bowl finalists, the Cincinnati Bengals. He has so far racked up 100.14 fantasy points this season, and that total will likely improve. Burrow has several upcoming favorable matchups, so you can't go wrong with selecting him.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a throwing machine that barely scratches the surface of his potential. Herbert controls a versatile offense that matches his skills and masks his deficiencies. Herbert has amassed 96.82 points this season, and with his upcoming fixture list, that number might skyrocket.

