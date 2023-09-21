Justin Fields was seen as a savior by Chicago Bears fans after the Bears selected him 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten member and a 2019 Second Team All-American coming out of Ohio State.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t turned the team’s fortunes around. They had the worst record last season but traded away the number one pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers. Worst yet, he's not taking any accountability for the Bears’ woes.

The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted a video from the Bears’ recent press conference. Justin Fields spoke about his struggles and what he must do to play better.

However, he made a sideswipe to “coaching” when he was asked what was causing him to overthink while playing:

“You know, could be coaching, I think. But at the end of the day, they’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at and stuff like that.

"But at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that one. The game comes. I prepare myself through the week, and when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Just thinking less and playing more.”

After this statement from the Chicago Bears starting quarterback, a fan commented:

“He is incapable of taking any responsibility”

Another user said:

“Everyone’s fault but his”

Here are other reactions to Justin Fields’ statement about “coaching”:

Is Justin Fields not NFL material?

Justin Fields and the Bears opened their 2023 campaign with two losses. He had 16 completions for 211 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs also took away his running prowess, limiting him to four carries for three yards.

His 60.6 completion percentage after two games is a slight improvement from his 60.4 mark last season. That number could change depending on his performances in the remaining 15 regular-season games.

However, Fields has led the Bears to only five wins in 27 starts. He has a 59.8 percent completion percentage and has fumbled the ball 31 times. Fields has also thrown 26 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. The third-year player is averaging only 156.5 passing yards per game.

However, to some extent, the Bears’ offensive line is part of the blame, allowing Justin Fields to be sacked 101 times in those games. Whatever Fields wanted to imply when he mentioned “coaching,” the Bears need to get their act together, as their schedule only gets more challenging.

Waiting for them in Week 3 are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Bears then visit the 2-0 Washington Commanders in Week 5.