Many predicted Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to have a breakout season. Through the Bears' first two games of the season, Fields has thrown for 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 60.6% of passes. The Bears have lost both of their games.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was also a quarterback for Ohio State like Fields, had his first 300-yard game, which is an accomplishment Fields has yet to achieve.

Stroud threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. He did so in his second career start. Meanwhile, Fields has yet to throw for over 300 yards in a single game in 27 career starts.

Stroud's Texans still lost to the Colts by a score of 31-20, dropping to 0-2, but many fans think he will have a better career than Fields.

Following Stroud's 300-yard performance against the Colts, fans criticized Fields' play. Many didn't believe in the hype surrounding him ahead of the new season and certainly aren't buying into it now:

Justin Fields' career stats

Justin Fields during Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following his 0-2 start to the 2023 season, Justin Fields now has a 5-22 career record as a starter.

During his rookie season, he won two games for the Chicago Bears while losing eight, completing under 60% of passes while throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (7).

In his second season, he only won three games while losing 12. He improved his passing numbers and passer rating from his rookie season, which made some think he would break out this season.

Through two games, he's thrown for 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions with a passer rating of 70.7.

In his career, he's completed 59.8% of passes, 26 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Additionally, he's rushed for 1,625 yards and 11 touchdowns.