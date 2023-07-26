Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields revealed that he was asked to participate in the next season of Peyton Manning's hit show "Quarterback" on Netflix.

Fields said that he hasn't given an official answer as of yet but, he likely won't participate. He alluded to the fact that he worried that the addition of cameras and production would change the energy in the Bears facility.

The third-year quarterback is clearly focused on getting the Bears back to their winning ways after a disappointing 2022 season.

The news that Justin Fields declined the offer had NFL fans on Reddit discussing the topic. Some NFL fans said that Fields was afraid that he would be the 'Marcus Mariota' of the second season:

Justin Fields is embracing a 'championship' mentality ahead of the 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears started the 2022 NFL season strong with a 2-1 record. Unfortunately, things went swiftly downhill from there. Chicago ended the season on a ten-game losing streak, a first for the organization, and finished with just a 3-14 record.

The Bears are now looking to make up a lot of ground in the NFC North in 2023, which will be the first without Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers since 2004.

Quarterback Justin Fields said that the team is trying to implement a 'championship mindset'.

He told reporters on Tuesday that head coach Matt Eberflus has put quotes about winning and champions around the team facility. He said reading and believing those quotes is something that will help with the overall mindset:

"It's just the little things, you know? Coach put up quotes around the building of just different stuff, like 'champions are built different.' You know, they think differently, they move differently.

"So really just stepping on the field, knowing that you're the best player out there, knowing that when you step on the field that you're going to win the game, I just think having that mindset when you step on the field before a game, it just feels different."

The Bears were 6-11 in his rookie season in 2021 and failed to improve in 2022. The quarterback and his team will need to believe in their coach's philosophy if success is near.

We will see if the Bears can turn preseason talk into regular season wins in September.