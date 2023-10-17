Justin Fields injury update: Latest on Bears QB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had to endure yet another loss on Sunday, this time with the team falling short of a win against the Minnesota Vikings. The day was even worse for the quarterback, who left the field earlier with a hand injury.

With a 1-5 record and basically out of the playoff picture, there's no reason for the Chicago Bears to force things with Justin Fields if he's not 100%.

Justin Fields injury update

The Chicago Bears quarterback is doubtful for the upcoming week, but there's no overall timetable for his return. Head coach Matt Eberflus spoke about Fields' condition during Monday's press conference:

“It's really going to come down to grip strength. However long it takes for swelling and stiffness to reside and strength to come back so he can grip a ball.”

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took over from Fields and was solid, but unspectacular. He couldn't do much to avoid a loss to the Vikings.

What happened to Justin Fields?

The quarterback dislocated his thumb during Sunday's loss and was unable to come back to the game due to the pain. The game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday might be a little too soon for a return.

Even though he might miss the next game, there are no plans for Chicago to place him on the short-term injured reserve. Since it comes to pain tolerance, he should be back playing as soon as possible.

When will Justin Fields return?

Since the team declared there was no timetable for his return but also said that he's not going to be placed on the injured reserve, a return against the Los Angeles Chargers looks probable - but this is far from a certainty and it will depend on how well he can grip a ball with his thumb.

The team is sitting at a 1-5 record, so there's no point in rushing Fields back since there's nothing much left to play for. Even though it could be interesting to see what Tyson Bagent has, there's no doubt that Fields is the best quarterback. A Week 8 game against the Chargers could represent his return.