Justin Fields injury update: Will Jets QB be available for Fantasy Football Week 3?

The New York Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year deal worth $40 million in March. The general manager Darren Mougey announced only weeks later that the former first-round pick will be the Jets’ starting quarterback.

However, with two games into the season, the quarterback has questions surrounding his availability for the team both on the field and in fantasy football.

Justin Fields injury update: What happened to the Jets quarterback?

Justin Fields got injured during the Jets’ week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The 26-year-old went down in the fourth quarter of the game after a hit by the Bills defensive end Joey Bosa.

Fields hit the turf with the back of his helmet, having to abandon the game. He has since been placed on concussion protocol. In the latest update by the Jets coach on Wednesday, he ruled out Fields for the team’s week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this early on Wednesday, ruling out Fields’ fantasy selection. He wrote:

“Jets coach Aaron Glenn announces that QB Justin Fields is out this week as he deals with a concussion and Tyrod Taylor will start against the Bucs.”

The Jets are having a poor start to the season, losing their opening two games. Their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers was lost 34-32. Fields completed 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in the game.

The quarterback was more lethal on the ground, rushing for 48 yards and two scores in 12 carries. He was less productive against the Bills, with 3 of 11 passing for 27 yards. Similarly, he rushed for 49 yards in five carries.

36-year-old Tyrod Taylor is billed to start in the Jets’ next game. The backup quarterback has 58 NFL starts under his belt. However, his last start came in 2023 when he was with the New York Giants.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn will be depending on Taylor to help the Jets avoid their first 0-3 start since 2021.

When will Justin Fields return?

No certain date has been offered for Fields’ return to action. However, he will be hoping to return ahead of the Jets’ matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29. In order to return, he will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist after going through the league’s five-step concussion protocol.

