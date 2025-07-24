Justin Fields Leg Injury: What happened to Jets QB during training camp as $40,000,000 QB gets carted off practice?

  • home icon
By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:04 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Justin Fields at the New York Jets Minicamp (image credit: IMAGN)

With the football world inching closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, the New York Jets are dealing with devastating news. During the team's latest minicamp, Justin Fields sustained a leg injury, and it couldn't have come at a worse time for the franchise.

The Jets held their second minicamp on Thursday. During the fifth play of team drills, the quarterback suffered a lower leg injury following a pass he threw to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Fields went down before crawling to the injury tent. He spent a few minutes there before he was carted off the field.

After the team sorted its Aaron Rodgers situation, many expected Fields to step up and lead the Jets to new heights next season. They signed Fields in March on a two-year deal worth $40 million. A few days later, New York general manager Darren Mougey announced that he would be the starting quarterback.

However, with Fields potentially out for the rest of the season, the team's backup, Tyrod Taylor, will take on the QB1 role.

New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn took a shot at Aaron Rodgers while praising Justin Fields

Before the injury, Justin Fields was expected to be the New York Jets' new face, and Aaron Glenn had a lot of faith him. During a press conference following the OTAs in May, he took a shot at four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers while praising his new signal caller.

"He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself,” Glenn said. “And whatever comes with that, it comes with it. So, he’s not trying to impress anybody. He’s going out there and he’s busting his (expletive) trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team. Everybody sees that, and I like that."

With Fields possibly missing the entire season, it will be interesting to see how far the Jets go with Taylor under center.

