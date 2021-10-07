"Don't know if we're going to be on this Earth" - Justin Fields' cynical take after being named Bears' QB1

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears did something that many thought they would do at the start of the preseason: naming Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback.

Andy Dalton started in the 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and then started in Week 2 against the Bengals before his injury thrust Fields into action.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears' HC Matt Nagy announces that, going forward, Justin Fields is Chicago's starting QB.

Through four games, Fields has thrown for 347 yards with no touchdowns but has a rushing touchdown to his name. With Dalton set to be sidelined for a while, Bears head coach Matt Nagy has decided not to wait around any longer and named Fields the Bears' starting quarterback.

Fields blunt in response to reporters about future

On Tuesday, Fields was asked by reporters how he feels about potentially being the Bears' franchise quarterback for the next 10-15 years. His answer was an unexpected one:

"I don't even know if we're going to be on this Earth for the next 10-15 years"

To say Field's response was blunt is an understatement but true at the same time. After enduring a baptism by fire like many rookie quarterbacks have, Fields does seem unsure about being the face of the franchise for the next decade or so.

The quarterback position has been the Bears' Achilles heel for the best part of two decades. It has been a problem that the front office can't seem to fix. Jay Cutler and Matt Barkley failed to solve the franchise's long-standing conundrum, while Mitchell Trubisky was underwhelming right from the start.

Trubisky and Nick Foles took turns trying to lead the franchise out of the mess last season, but both failed. The team then signed Andy Dalton in the offseason before drafting Justin Fields in the first 2021 NFL draft.

As mentioned earlier, Dalton started the first two games before the injury struck, and now is Fields' chance has come. After a rough start to his rookie season, he is now the undisputed starting quarterback.

While there will be plenty of down moments, there will also be some highs as well as he has shown flashes of his talent. It will be a year of pain for Bears fans, but it could pay dividends in the long run.

The Bears hope Fields is the one to save the franchise from years of horror, but will he be able to? Time will tell.

