"Justin Fields is not an NFL QB": Fans react to Jets star getting sacked by Broncos during Week 6 game in UK

Justin Fields is having to forget against the Denver Broncos in the UK. The New York Jets' starting quarterback has been sacked four times as Sean Payton's side puts the clamps on him.One of the sacks in the second quarter got NFL fans talking. Here's what they had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):A fan said, &quot;Fields is not an nfl qb&quot;Another stated, &quot;Broncos defense treating the Jets like unpaid interns&quot;One added, &quot;Fields about to have a longgg British day&quot;However, some fans were more sympathetic to the dual-threat QB.One stated, &quot;Tough break for Fields—sacked by Cooper with no time left. Broncos defense is on fire!&quot;Another said, &quot;Broncos looking like a brick wall out there, NYJ might need a miracle at this rate&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;The Broncos are making it tough for the Jets early on. Their defense is really locking things down.&quot;Justin Fields and his teammates are searching for their first win of the season after suffering five consecutive losses. They're up against Sean Payton's Denver Broncos side, that are known for its pass rush and proactive defense.Payton's game plan so far has been to limit Justin Fields' rushing, and it's worked to a tee. One stat line embodied the early stages of the game.Justin Fields and the Jets only gained one yard in the whole first quarterThe New York Jets made 12 plays in the first quarter of their international game against the Denver Broncos, and they were only able to muster one yard. This stat line elevates dominance to the next level, even though the Jets have one of the league's best rushing quarterbacks.The Jets did gain some yards in the second quarter, but they're still awaiting their first touchdown of the half. Their six points came via the boot of kicker Nick Folk. The score line is currently 10-9 in favor of Sean Payton's Broncos.Aaron Glenn looked to galvanize his troops during the break. A loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will be the Jets' sixth consecutive loss of the season. It'll virtually guarantee that they'll miss the playoffs and signal yet another blow to their rebuild.The Jets play in the AFC East, and they're currently behind the Buffalo Bills (4-1), New England Patriots (3-2), and Miami Dolphins (1-4) in the standings. At this rate, even a wildcard spot would be untenable come the end of the regular season.