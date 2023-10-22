"Justin Fields was the problem" - Tyson Bagent's dominating performance vs. Raiders has Bears fans calling out franchise's QB1

The Chicago Bears could have a new quarterback going forward in Tyson Bagent after his dealings against the Las Vegas Raiders, as Justin Field was missing through injury.

With the Bears season almost over at 1-5 after a poor start, some had wanted Fields to be moved on at season's end. But to do that, the franchise needed another quarterback to take his place.

On his first NFL start, Bagent was highly productive in the Bears' 30-12 win over the Raiders. The rookie QB completed 21 of his 29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 24 yards on three carries. Fans were impressed by his performance and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

For one Bears fan, Justin Fields was the problem on offense.

"Soooo after watching the bears today…is everyone ready to admit Justin Fields was the problem?"

Other fans gave their thoughts on Bagent's performance in the win over the Raiders.

So, after the win, it appears that Bears fans are all in on Bagent as the team's starting quarterback. It looks like there will be a few interesting days in Chicago this week.

Is quarterback controversy coming for Chicago after Tyson Bagent's day out vs. Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears

If you ask some Bears fans, then there is absolutely a quarterback controversy after Bagent's efforts.

There have been so many low moments with Fields over the last few years. He has a 6-25 record as a starter in his career so far.

As Fields is likely due an extension soon, there could be an escape route for the Bears if they don't want to go forward anymore with Fields.

With Bagent's efforts against the Raiders, some fans want him to become the team's starting quarterback. But that likely won't happen if Fields is on the roster.