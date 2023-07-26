Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence each experienced a breakout 2022 NFL season during their second year in the league, but for different reasons.

While Fields put together one of the best rushing seasons by any quarterback ever, Lawrence emerged as an elite passer. The latter also helped the Jacksonville Jaguars make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs and advance to the second round.

Their strong campaigns helped the two young quarterbacks make their debut appearances on the annual NFL Top 100 list ahead of the 2023 season. Justin Fields checked in at 86th, while Trevor Lawrence was ten spots back at 96th.

Despite the Chicago Bears' disastrous 2022 season, including the worst record in the NFL, Fields still received more votes than Lawrence.

Many NFL fans took serious issue with the quarterbacks' respective rankings and seem to believe that Lawrence's success last year should have earned him a higher ranking than Fields.

This has resulted in many NFL fans being confused by the Top 100, while suggesting that Fields has become recently overrated.

Here are some of the top Twitter comments about the controversial rankings:

Kyle @bengalsordie I really like fields and think he has all the potential in the world. I’m glad they added some new weapons. But for me as of now he should not be ahead of TLaw in any category accept rushing twitter.com/nfl/status/168…

Jared Barsness @JaredBarsNFL twitter.com/nfl/status/168… Yeah time to flush this Top 100 down the drain. It’s an absolute joke at this point

Ty @tyvanduyn



All these posts will look badddddd come January 10 spots ahead of Trevor LawrenceAll these posts will look badddddd come January twitter.com/nfl/status/168…

Andrew Thares @AndrewThares



In what world does that make any sense? Trevor Lawrence is 96 and Fields is 86In what world does that make any sense? twitter.com/nfl/status/168…

Noah Shabahang @NoahShabahang The fact that Fields and Tua are ahead of Trevor Lawrence is hilarious. NFL Top 100 is an actual joke🤡 twitter.com/nfl/status/168…

Justin Fields is ranked higher than Trevor Lawrence, despite his relative lack of career wins and minimal passing statistics. He averaged fewer than 15 passing yards per game last year, less than any other full-time starting quarterback and also recorded just five total career wins across two years in the NFL.

While NFL fans may have a strong case for Lawrence and a legitimate issue with the rankings, their frustrations seem to be directed at the wrong place. Many of them took aim at the NFL itself, such as the league office, but they allegedly aren't the ones that determine rankings.

Who determined that Justin Fields should be ranked higher than Trevor Lawrence in NFL Top 100 list?

Justin Fields

It has become an annual tradition ahead of each regular season for the NFL Top 100 list to be revealed. It has also become a highly-anticipated event, with the NFL now releasing ten spots at a time and counting all the way down to the number-one overall player.

While the list has sometimes been controversial, it's the players themselves that allegedly vote on the rankings.

The league apparently conducts a poll of NFL players during each offseason, asking them to provide their own personal rankings of the best players. The NFL then gathers all of the polls and generates the official rankings from it.