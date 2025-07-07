  • home icon
Justin Fields taking over Jets after Aaron Rodgers' unsuccessful stint draws bold expectations from 3x Super Bowl champ

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jul 07, 2025 20:57 GMT
Justin Fields taking over Jets after Aaron Rodgers' unsuccessful stint draws bold expectations from 3x Super Bowl champ [Source: Imagn]

Justin Fields is preparing for his first season as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets, a role that comes with both opportunity and pressure. Among those weighing in on his future is three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth. He believes Fields has a clear roadmap to prove he can be a long-term solution under center.

Schlereth, who won championships as an offensive lineman with Washington and Denver, now serves as an analyst on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. He highlighted Fields’ strengths and lingering concerns during a Monday broadcast.

"You've seen him consistently get better throwing the ball from the pocket, from the standpoint of his ability to run and create issues for a defense," Schlereth said. (Timestamp: 2:19).
"Man, he is big time at that, but you need more consistency in the drop back game, more consistency in the passing game. And if he can provide that, if they can continue to grow him in that, like that guy could become legitimate."

Fields joined New York in March on a two-year, $40 million contract after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his stint in Pittsburgh, he completed a career-best 65.8% of his passes while starting six games in place of an injured Russell Wilson. The Steelers went 4-2 during that stretch, offering a glimpse of Fields’ potential when given a stable role.

Jets veteran raises concerns about Justin Fields

Despite those flashes, many around the NFL remain cautious. Former Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable underlined the franchise’s revolving door at quarterback, a problem stretching back decades.

"Has Justin Fields solved the quarterback issue for the New York Jets?" Douzable said, according to Athlon Sports. "Going back to 2020, six different starting quarterbacks for the New York Jets, six different players have started at the most pivotal position in the NFL.
"Justin Fields has a real opportunity to submit himself as a franchise guy for the New York Jets."
The Jets’ leadership overhaul this offseason set the stage for Fields’ arrival. Aaron Glenn was hired as head coach after Robert Saleh’s midseason firing. The new general manager, Darren Mougey, chose Fields over other options, including Aaron Rodgers' fading tenure.

New York, coming off a 5-12 season and still seeking its first playoff berth in 15 years, hopes the pairing of Fields and Glenn can finally steady the franchise.

Inside the building, teammates have praised Fields’ athletic traits and presence. Safety Tony Adams described the quarterback’s mobility as a major advantage. Defensive lineman Rashad Weaver referred to Fields as “a freak” because of his rare combination of speed and arm strength.

Edited by Ribin Peter
