"Justin Herbert, ask for a trade please" - NFL fans react as Chargers sign WR Mike Williams in free agency 

The Los Angeles Chargers were able to make the playoffs last season but are looking to get some talent around quarterback Justin Herbert. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the LA Chargers have agreed to sign wide receiver Mike Williams as a free agent after previously spending seven seasons with the team.

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions on social media and some were seemingly not too excited to see a reunion between the WR and the franchise.

"I actually like Mike I'm fine with it, but like our team is cooked," one fan commented.

"The Chargers would be better off setting that money on fire... it would get more production than Williams," another fan said.

Not all fans viewed this as a negative addition though, as some are excited for Mike Williams' return.

"Mike Williams back with the Chargers? Bold move-guy's got hands like glue, but can Harbaugh actually keep him healthy for once? Lightning bolts or injury reports, LA fans-what's it gonna be?" one fan commented.

"Exciting to see Mike Williams back in LA," another fan wrote.

Mike Williams struggled in the 2024 season as he originally signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets. However, he would subsequently be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. He played in 18 games (five starts) and had just 21 receptions on 34 targets for 298 yards (14.2 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception.

What does the Los Angeles Chargers' receiver room look like right now?

The LA Chargers are looking to improve on their playmakers out wide as in the first season under coach Jim Harbaugh, the team had a lot more running plays than before.

Here's a closer look at the current wide receivers that the LA Chargers have under contract for the 2025 season:

Mike Williams

Quentin Johnson

Ladd McConkey

Jalen Raegor

Derius Davis

Brenden Rice

While it appears that the organization is not going to land one of the top-tier free agent wide receivers available, there is a chance that the LA Chargers could be looking to draft a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft to further bolster the receiver room.

