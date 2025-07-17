“Justin Herbert is so cooked”: NFL fans react as Chargers WR Mike Williams retires at age 30

NFL fans had a lot to say about Mike Williams' sudden retirement from the league. The veteran wide receiver was about to make his much-awaited return to the LA Chargers after a rocky 2024 season.

Following stints with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played 18 games combined and caught 21 passes for 298 yards and only one touchdown.

Williams had spent seven seasons with the Chargers, and fans were excited about a possible return. That hope was abruptly ended Thursday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X that Williams was retiring from the NFL at age 30.

Fans didn't wait long to react to the news on social media, with many taking the chance to troll Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

"Herbert is so cooked lmao," one fan said.

Modern Day Investing @ModernDayInves LINK Great player. Big loss for the Chargers.

𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 🦅 @EaglesScoutRoom LINK Bro couldn’t take another season of Herbert hypotheticals 😂

Others made a clear request: they wanted the Chargers to replace Mike Williams with Keenan Allen, another former Chargers wide receiver.

Pops @PopsPNW LINK Time for Keenan to reunite with the Chargers

North Talos @7A10S LINK if they don’t sign Keenan Allen now….

InfinDimensions @InfinDimensions LINK Sign Keenan asap

During his seven-year tenure with the Chargers, Mike Williams had 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 32 touchdowns in 88 games.

Justin Herbert reacts to Mike Williams' unexpected retirement

Mike Williams' retirement surprised many, including Justin Herbert. The quarterback got another big weapon to inflict damage on the opposite defenses, but Williams changed his plans of returning to his first team in the league.

During his Thursday press conference (via Eric Smith of the team’s website), Herbert offered words to Williams, praising and wishing him well in the next chapter of his life.

"I want what's best for Mike. He's always been there for us, and we’re going to be there for him," Herbert said. "It's obviously a tough situation, and I've got so much respect for him as a teammate, as a friend, as a receiver, as a player and the man that he is.

“We're going to be there for him however we can help. Football, at the end of the day, is a game and there's more to life than just football. I'm just hoping for the best for him.”

The Chargers now have Tre Harris and Jalen Reagor as WRs after Williams called it a career. They still have Ladd McConkey, their most reliable pass-catcher last season, and Quentin Johnston, who still has to prove his value in this offense.

It remains to be seen if they will go for Keenan Allen or leave their wide receiver room untouched.

