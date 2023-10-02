Justin Herbert injury update: Latest on Chargers QB for Week 5 

Justin Herbert helped numerous fantasy football managers win in Week 4 but got injured in the process. Will his injury affect his performance or, even worse, his availability in Week 5? This article will explore the current situation for the star quarterback.

Justin Herbert at Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert's injury update

The quarterback injured his non-throwing hand, specifically, his left middle finger, in the Week 4 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The finger was placed in a splint mid-game and was ultimately described by the quarterback as "just a flesh wound," per ESPN.

He also didn't rule out missing time or not missing time. At the time of writing, it appears all options are on the table. Of course, managers heaved a sigh of relief immediately after they learned that the injury wasn't to his throwing hand. Any injury to a finger for a throwing hand usually is a hard stop.

Although the injury is to his non-throwing hand, he should still be able to throw a football normally, assuming that the pain doesn't distract him too much from the action.

What happened to Justin Herbert?

Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, got his finger stuck in a helmet during the match with the Las Vegas Raiders. He sat on the field after the injury and later tended to his injuries in the team's blue medical tent. The injury occurred during an interception, so the offense didn't need to throw in a backup quarterback.

While the Chargers defense took to the field, Herbert's finger was given a splint and by the start of the team's next offensive series, the quarterback was back on the field.

In the contest, the quarterback completed a career-low 13 passes for a career-low 167 yards, one of his career-worst statistical performances.

When will Justin Herbert return?

Although Herbert said the pain was not significant, with adrenaline still pumping through him, the true nature of the injury can only be determined after a day or two. That said, the team is lucky as it now has a bye week to let the quarterback recover.

A finger injury requiring a splint likely means that it'll take more than an extra week for it to fully mend. That said, it's up to the Chargers to decide how risky they want to play the injury. Following the bye week, the team will play Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

If they elect to go without Herbert in Week 6, they'll be rolling the dice as the Cowboys have lost to a backup quarterback (Joshua Dobbs) and dominated one (Zach Wilson) this season. Going forward, the injury to Herbert will be something to keep an eye on.