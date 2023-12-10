Justin Herbert injury update vs Broncos: What happened to Chargers QB?

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers ended their three-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13 and were hoping to continue in their winning ways when they hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 14. However, their hopes were dashed in the second quarter when Herbert suffered a finger injury that required medical aid and a trip to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Herbert suffered the injury after being tackled to the turf by Broncos defensive end Zach Allen. The Chargers stated that the quarterback's return to the game was initially ruled questionable, but was later changed to out. Backup quarterback Easton Stick replaced Herbert under center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chargers quarterback was having a rough day against the Broncos' defense before his exit from the game. He completed only nine of 17 pass attempts for 96 yards and tossed an interception.

Expand Tweet

The Broncos took full advantage of the short field and scored the game's first touchdown.

Expand Tweet

The Broncos' defense stifled Justin Herbert in the pocket and sacked him four times before he suffered the finger injury that left him needing medical assistance. Denver went into the halftime break leading 10-0.