  • Justin Herbert lacks Tom Brady-esque "clutch factor" to dethrone Patrick Mahomes, claims Broncos Super Bowl champ 

Justin Herbert lacks Tom Brady-esque "clutch factor" to dethrone Patrick Mahomes, claims Broncos Super Bowl champ 

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 03, 2024 19:06 GMT
Justin Herbert reportedly lacks clutch factor
Justin Herbert reportedly lacks clutch factor

Justin Herbert has statistically been one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL during his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has already passed for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns, despite playing for only four years so far. This is one of the biggest reasons why the Chargers signed him to one of the largest contracts in NFL history last year.

While Herbert has already proven that he can light up the stat sheet, his disappointing 30-32 record and lack of playoff success leave more to be desired. Former Super Bowl winner Chris Harris Jr. recently gave his take on what's missing with the star quarterback during an appearance on the Up & Adams show.

Harris explained:

"That clutch factor. He's missing that clutch factor like Mahomes, being able to make, and I'm not saying that he hasn't made clutch throws because he has, he's made clutch plays, but it's that fourth quarter dominance that you can see from Brady and that you can see from Mahomes.
also-read-trending Trending
"And it's that clutch factor that I think that he's missing that he's going to have to meet. He's going to have to have that clutch factor if he's going to beat Mahomes."

Patrick Mahomes is the highest standard of any current quarterback in the entire NFL. He has already won three Super Bowl rings and two NFL MVP awards and he hasn't even reached 30 years old yet. Justin Herbert has accomplished none of those things yet, despite being among the NFL's highest-paid players of all-time at $52.5 million in AAV.

The two superstar quarterbacks also play in the same division, making the comparison even more relevant. Mahomes has dominated the rivalry so far, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning five of their six head-to-head matchups. This helps to validate Harris' point, as well as the fact that Herbert has found basically no postseason success in his career so far.

Justin Herbert still hasn't won a playoff game

Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers just needed a win or a tie in the final week of the 2021 regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs. They ended up losing the game, contributing to Harris' point that Herbert has failed to demonstrate his clutch factor.

In fact, Justin Herbert has only made one playoff appearance in his four years with the Chargers so far. Despite having a massive halftime lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round following the 2022 NFL season, they blew the game and were defeated. This gives Herbert an extremely disappointing 0-1 career playoff record so far.

