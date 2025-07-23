Justin Herbert makes his feelings known on rookie Omarion Hampton amid Chargers RB1 battle vs Najee Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers were counting on Najee Harris, signed as a free agent this offseason, to start at running back in the upcoming campaign. However, rookie running back Omarion Hampton has the chance to assume the starting role if he performs well in training camp after Harris suffered an eye injury in a fireworks incident earlier in July.Hampton is reportedly drawing attention at the beginning of his first NFL camp. The rookie's performance in camp also appears to have impressed franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.&quot;He's incredibly physical,&quot; Herbert said. &quot;He has picked up the offense really well. Just gotta find ways to get him the ball and go do what he does. He's everything you want in a running back.&quot;It's still unknown how much time Harris will miss after being placed on the non-football injury list. However, his injury has opened the door for Hampton to work as the number one running back in camp and he already seems to be gaining the trust of his teammates.Hampton was selected as the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft after three years at North Carolina, where he rushed for more than 3,500 yards and scored 36 touchdowns. He showed his game-changing ability in college, and Bolts fans can expect to see that skill blossom in the NFL in the coming weeks.Chargers OC Greg Roman praises Omarion Hampton's efficiency in campIt's not only Omarion Hampton's teammates who are impressed with the work he has put in during camp so far. Greg Roman, the offensive coordinator, has also confirmed that Hampton has impressed since training camp began.&quot;He's afforded himself very well. I love how he finds the hole, love everything about him, really,&quot; Roman said. &quot;It's unfortunate Najee [Harris] is not able to practice right now, but we're just glad Najee is in the fold and he's going to be alright.&quot;Yeah, Hampton is going to get more reps and whatnot, and he's taking advantage of them, too. He's definitely going to factor in with what we do.&quot;The Chargers may now consider adopting a &quot;two-headed monster&quot; backfield strategy this coming season, with Hampton playing a significant role, now that they have started training camp without Harris.