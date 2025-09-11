Justin Herbert picks $50,000,000 rapper over Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert revealed his pick for the Super Bowl halftime performer on Wednesday, and surprisingly, it's not Taylor Swift.

He was asked by FOX's Mark Sanchez to choose among the three "call sheet predictions."

"Who is going to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show? So there is three call sheet predictions, and they're currently Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande," Sanchez said (11:29), via “Rearview” "Who do you want to pick?"

"I think it's going to be Post Malone," Herbert said.

Post Malone, who has a net worth of $50 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), performed “America the Beautiful” at the 2024 Super Bowl. Herbert’s choice was a surprise to many, as a lot of NFL players expect Swift to headline it this year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fueled the speculation last week.

“We would always love to have Taylor (Swift) play,"' Goodell said on Sept. 3, via ESPN. "She is a special, special talent. And obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

He was also asked if the NFL was negotiating with the pop icon.

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” Goodell said. “It’s a maybe.”

Swift’s fans speculated about her involvement after she hinted at a possible halftime performance during Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Aug. 26. She mentioned sourdough bread "60% of the time," likely referencing to the 60th Super Bowl.

The halftime show announcement will come later this year.

Justin Herbert confident Chargers are 'steps ahead' after big win over Chiefs

Justin Herbert believes the LA Chargers are ahead of where they were last season after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil on Friday. He also emphasized the importance of the victory

“Where we are this year compared to where we were last year is steps ahead," Herbert said on Wednesday, via FOX's "Rearview." "We knew how important that game was to us. To be the team we want to be, we have to beat teams like (the Chiefs), the best of the best. I thought it was a great challenge for us to go out there and execute."

The Chargers finished 11-6 in 2024 but lost in the AFC wild-card round. They added veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen this year, and focused on developing Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.

Johnston had a key role in Week 1, recording five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

"I'm so happy for him," Herbert said. "He's put in so much work these last couple of years. I think he's only gonna get better."

The quarterback also expressed confidence in his other receivers.

