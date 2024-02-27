Justin Herbert’s new GM responds to classic “Chargers Chargering" anti-motto

Justin Herbert's head coach and general manager have been swapped this offseason, but the quarterback's goal remains the same. Over the years, the franchise has developed an anti-motto throughout the Philip Rivers era that has continued into the Justin Herbert era.

In an interview, NFL analyst Chris Simms asked GM Joe Hortiz for his response on the "Chargers Chargering" anti-motto.

"[00:07:12] Yeah I've heard that about a lot of teams. If people say that about you, turn the page, turn the tide, you know? Like, we're not going to stand for that. That's the mentality that we're going to build. And that's what Jim's going to build."

"He's already bringing it. I guess I've heard it, but I've heard it on other teams too. [00:07:36]" [23.6] PFT

Justin Herbert plans for first coup d'état against Patrick Mahomes

Justin Herbert at Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

At this point, most agree that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rule the AFC West, including every big name in the division. It will be up to Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh to turn the tide and create a new division winner for the first time since 2015.

However, they are not the only ones hoping to unseat the Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders haven't won the division since 2002, while the Denver Broncos haven't won since 2015. The Los Angeles Chargers' last first-place finish in the division came in 2009.

Of course, one could argue that Herbert was given a massive boost with the Chiefs winning it all. Having won it all, Mahomes has more reason to kick his feet up on his throne. However, it also means Herbert and Harbaugh could pull the quarterback's chair out from underneath him.

That said, the AFC West's last blockbuster coaching hire has yet to get a return on investment with Sean Payton. Will the Chargers be able to do what Denver failed to do last year?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.