"Justin Herbert has seen more uniforms than playoff games": NFL fans react to LA's 'Super Chargers' uniforms for TNF vs Vikings

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is set to lead the team on Thursday night as they face the Minnesota Vikings at home. Herbert and his teammates will be donning the Chargers’ new alternate uniform dubbed the Super Charger as they try to go 5-3.

The all-navy uniform set to be debuted is generating reactions among fans online, especially on X. A Rams fan, L.A.M.P., wrote:

“Herbert has seen more Chargers uniforms than playoff games.”

L.A.M.P 🏆🇭🇳 @Rams4E @MySportsUpdate herbert has seen more chargers uniforms than playoff games 💔

Billionaire also wrote:

“Does anyone else instantly think of Antonio Cromartie when they see these unis?”

Billionaire @PackersGOATS @MySportsUpdate Does anyone else instantly think of Antonio Cromartie when they see these unis?

Phil commented:

“Are the Chargers the Oregon Ducks of the NFL? Nice uniforms, but no championships.”

Aviral also commented:

“Super Chargers in all-navy tonight — best alternate uniforms in the NFL? If they win in these, should LA make this the permanent look?”

DaRealConMan wrote:

“These Chargers alternates are infinitely times better than the Savannah Banana uniforms they wore just 4 days ago.”

Philly commented:

“How many different fn unis do they have? Christ. Mustard, Navy, and Powder Blues?”

The new Chargers’ alternative uniform is a throwback to the team’s 1990s and early 2000s era. Those were eras that saw the Chargers win the AFC Championship, make a Super Bowl berth, and start an AFC West dominance.

One of the Chargers’ most iconic players from those eras, Antonio Gates, gave a nod to the new alternative uniform, saying:

“I love the navy. That was my favorite one. And once I saw this new version, I said, ‘Yeah, I definitely would have scored a few touchdowns wearing that.’ I love that uniform. I wish I could play in it again.”

Justin Herbert addresses protection concerns in LA’s offense

Justin Herbert is one of the shining lights in the LA Chargers’ team amid its recent struggles. The quarterback completed 37 of 55 throws for 420 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the team’s recent loss to Indianapolis.

According to Pro Football Focus, Justin Herbert has taken 62 hits this season, more than any other quarterback in the league. Asked about the effect of the hits, Herbert responded:

“Probably the really big ones. As long as you’re doing everything you can to recover after games, you’re gonna get back to your normal self. I think we’ve done a great job in the weight room, being able to handle some of those hits.”

The Chargers vs. Vikings game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. (ET) on Thursday.

