"Justin 'Hold the ball to long' Fields": NFL fans blast Jets QB for getting sacked 9 times in 13-11 loss to Broncos

Justin Fields’ struggles followed him across the Atlantic. The New York Jets quarterback endured nine sacks in Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, extending the team’s winless start to 0-6. It fueled questions about his fit in Aaron Glenn’s offense.

Fans on X reacted to Fields’ slow decision-making and the Jets’ anemic passing game. It managed just 82 yards of total offense at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Justin 'Hold the ball to long' Fields," one fan wrote.

BINK🎯 @therealbink1 @RapSheet Justin “Hold the ball to long” Fields

"When your defense literally wins the game," another fan wrote.

"You absolutely cannot take a sack there as a QB!!! Throw the damn ball. Throwing the ball up in the air like a punt is better than a sack. Just mind numbingly terrible," one fan said.

More reactions poured in.

"Broncos defense is on fire today," another fan said.

"8 of them coverage sacks too. Fields is making a good o-line look terrible," " one fan commented.

"Another case of a coach going into a terrible situation thinking that he could fix the franchise. Unfortunately, this happens more with one particular group than another," a fan tweeted.

Fields went 9 of 17 for 45 yards, failing to throw a touchdown for the third straight week. New York opened the game with nearly half an hour of offensive futility before recording a first down.

Denver’s defense, led by coordinator Vance Joseph, made life miserable for Fields from start to finish. Will Lutz’s late 27-yard field goal secured the Broncos’ fourth win, but it was the front seven that decided the outcome.

The Jets had a final chance to steal the game with just over two minutes remaining, starting near midfield. However, after a stalled series and another failed pass attempt, Denver’s defense ended any hope of a comeback and ran out the clock.

Aaron Glenn faces a 0-6 start as Jets coach with Justin Fields

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Aaron Glenn’s tenure in New York has started under heavy pressure. The Jets’ sixth consecutive loss made him the first coach in franchise history to open with six straight defeats. The offense has yet to score a first half touchdown in over a month.

Despite the record, Glenn’s defense showed progress. Safety Andre Cisco recovered an early fumble forced by cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, setting up a Nick Folk field goal. A holding penalty in the end zone produced a rare safety, briefly giving New York an 11-10 lead in the third quarter.

Special teams kept the Jets within reach, but the offense remained frozen. Justin Fields again struggled to find rhythm in the pocket, completing only short passes and showing visible hesitation on progressions. Drives stalled repeatedly due to sacks, penalties and conservative play-calling.

Glenn’s late-game decisions also drew scrutiny. With time winding down before halftime, New York opted for two runs and a fake punt rather than pushing the ball downfield. Fields was sacked moments later, and the team entered the locker room with the clock expired and no points.

