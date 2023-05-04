Justin Jefferson 40 time: Comparing Vikings WR’s speed with Ja’Marr Chase

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase have set a new benchmark for a super season by a rookie wide receiver, and it's no surprise that they're both considered among the five best wide receivers in the league.

Both Jefferson and Chase came from LSU and were members of the excellent 2019 team that became national champions and is considered one of the best of all time. They were dominating through every measure, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who's now a star for the Cincinnati Bengals.

They're similar stars today, although Chase was a prospect with a lot more hype than his former teammate. One thing that could explain the difference? Their speed. Justin ran an excellent 4.43 in the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash. A year later, during LSU's Pro Day, Ja'Marr beat that number by running an (unofficial) 4.38 at the 40-yard dash.

Most scouting reports back then would point out Jefferson's lack of straight-line speed as a possible reason for him to fall in the draft, and it did happen, as he was the 22nd overall pick in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings. Chase, on the other hand, was the 5th overall pick in 2021 by the Cincinnati Bengals - he's been Joe Burrow's best friend since college.

Scouting reports for Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase before the NFL Draft:

Here's a scouting report on the Vikings star in 2020:

"He was less hyped than some of the names constantly cited above him. Jefferson was vital in LSU's 2019 team that became national champion – and one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets. He's used to playing as a slot, he knows how to position himself in traffic in the middle of the field. He has good speed and body control, but not straight-line speed to win vertically"

Here is a scouting report on Chase, a year later:

Able to track the ball in the air like few other prospects ever, Chase has great technical refinement in his routes. His hands are firm, and on contested balls he uses his good wingspan to gain an advantage. He gets extra yards, breaking many tackles for his change of direction.

