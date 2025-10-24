  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Justin Jefferson reportedly livid in locker room amidst loss to Chargers as fans demand Vikings star WR request trade from Minnesota

Justin Jefferson reportedly livid in locker room amidst loss to Chargers as fans demand Vikings star WR request trade from Minnesota

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 24, 2025 05:27 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Justin Jefferson reportedly livid in locker room amidst loss to Chargers as fans demand Vikings star WR request trade from Minnesota - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Justin Jefferson has time and again proven himself to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, amassing receptions and yards as if he were eating candy. However, even he can do only so much, and Thursday proved that.

Ad

The Minnesota Viking was his team's sole bright offensive spot in a 37-10 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, catching seven passes for 74 yards and sparking calls for the organization to trade him elsewhere despite being on a four-year, $140-million contract.

And at halftime, The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported that he was seen angrily walking back to the locker room while quarterbacks coach Josh McCown tried to console him:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After the game, Jefferson told reporters in the locker room:

“We just gotta think about what we need do to change this thing around, and figure out it fast.”

He also expressed surprise at the Vikings' slow start after going a stunning 14-3 behind Sam Darnold in 2024 but insisted it was just "part of the game":

"It's not something that we gotta look on, look backwards for."
Ad
Ad

Justin Jefferson recently spoke up on shattering Jerry Rice's records

One term has defined Justin Jefferson in his career thus far: "record-breaker." Ever since he entered the league, he has set multiple "youngest/fastest to" receiving records, and while Ja'Marr Chase eventually broke many of them beginning in 2021, he still has a few, including the youngest career 8,000-yard pass-catcher, which he achieved on Thursday.

Ad

However, he has a loftier target in mind: Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, even though it will not be easy. In a feature by ESPN's Vikings correspondent Kevin Seifert, he said:

"I've watched so much about him on video and it's just crazy what he did ...The throwing game has upgraded so much. So the fact that he had 22,000 in those times is unreal.
Ad
"What if he had more passing? What would he have if he was in this type of system [in Minnesota]? What type of numbers would he have? So it's definitely tough to really think about breaking them."

By mathematical estimates, should Jefferson continue averaging 1,500 receiving yards, he may have a shot by age 35. In addition, he may also join Rice as one of only two pass-catchers to have a 1,500-yarder past the age of 31 - something he laughed about.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications