Justin Jefferson reveals why he’s jealous of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase as speculation surrounds Vikings WR’s future

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is widely regarded as elite in the NFL. However, he recently revealed that he holds a little bit of jealousy towards his former LSU teammates, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, both of whom are at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson was recently a guest on comedian Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" podcast, and the Vikings star praised the chemistry that Burrow and Chase have:

“I love them [Chase and Burrow] together, I love the chemistry that they have, but it's definitely some jealousy on that side.”

While Jefferson is a bit jealous of his two former college teammates, he has nothing but love for them and their time playing together:

“I loved it, being at LSU with him, he's my brother. So it's something that's gonna last forever.”

Jefferson, Chase and Burrow were all members of the 2019 LSU Tigers team that went 15-0 and won the national championship. Jefferson and Burrow were both selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and Chase was a first-round pick in 2021.

Why it's highly unlikely the Vikings will trade Justin Jefferson in any draft-related move

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been a standout at his position since he entered the league in 2020. In his first four NFL seasons, he has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each. In 2024, he will enter the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which has sparked rumors of the wide receiver's future.

There have been rumors that after the departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings may move the wide receiver before the upcoming draft. However, that is highly unlikely. All signs point to the franchise selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft.

Having Justin Jefferson as an explosive and valuable target in the offense would be extremely beneficial for a rookie quarterback. Drafting a quarterback instead of signing a veteran free agent would also give the Vikings the financial flexibility to sign Jefferson to the lucrative contract extension he deserves.

Building around the 24-year-old wide receiver is the logical move for the Minnesota Vikings, so trading Jefferson would be a huge surprise.