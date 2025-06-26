Justin Tucker’s 10-game NFL suspension over alleged sexual misconduct settles behind closed doors with no legal ruling: Insider Report

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended for the first 10 games of the 2025 NFL season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from allegations of sexual misconduct made by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas, with incidents reportedly occurring between 2012 and 2016, during Tucker’s early NFL years.

The NFL launched an investigation following a January report by The Baltimore Banner. Subsequently, the Ravens released Tucker on May 5, citing “football reasons” after drafting a new kicker.

Now, as reported by Mike Florio via NBC Sports, Tucker’s 10-game suspension wasn’t handed down by a judge or disciplinary officer. Instead, it was the outcome of negotiations between the NFL, the NFL Players Association and Tucker’s representatives.

According to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the NFL and Tucker’s camp reached a settlement behind closed doors, avoiding a formal hearing.

This means there will be no appeal, and the suspension is final. While Tucker has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, accepting the suspension may have been a strategic move to expedite the process and potentially avoid a longer ban had the case gone before a disciplinary officer.

Justin Tucker is now an NFL free agent

Justin Tucker can still sign with a team and participate in training camp and preseason games, but he won’t be eligible to play in regular-season games until November 11.

He has denied all allegations, calling the claims “unequivocally false” and labeling the reporting “desperate tabloid fodder”.

Tucker holds the record for longest field goal (66 yards) and boasts a career 89.1% field goal percentage, though he struggled in 2024 with a career-low 73.3% success rate.

Speaking about his personal life, Tucker has been married to Amanda Bass Tucker since March 2015.

The two met during freshman orientation at the University of Texas at Austin and dated throughout college before getting engaged in 2013. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dripping Springs, Texas, and welcomed their son, Easton Hayes Tucker, in 2016.

