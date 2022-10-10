Justin Tucker's net worth: How much does he make?

Justin Tucker is the greatest placekicker of all time. Since signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, the accurate kicker has repeatedly rewritten the record books.

For a few years now, it has been obvious that Justin Tucker is the best kicker in the business. Recently, he became the best-paid kicker in the league. He signed a new $24,000,000 million contract of which $17.5 million is guaranteed for the next four years. This contract ensures that the Ravens get to keep one of their best players ever, and the GOAT kicker adds a few more zeros to his bank account.

Justin Tucker's career earnings

Like many amazing special team players over the years, Tucker was not selected by any team in the NFL Draft. Instead, he practiced with the Baltimore Ravens. He was so good that he was handed a contract to be their kicker for that season. He snatched the gig from seasoned kicker Billy Cundiff. Tucker repaid the faith entrusted to him by the Ravens as he captured the Super Bowl in his first season.

He has been a kicking savant for the team over the past decade. His consistency has earned him a good amount of money over his career. Tucker's career earnings are $37,073,599 (including his upcoming new salary of $3,500,000) in 10 years of playing for the Ravens. His latest contract ensures that he becomes the highest-paid placekicker in NFL history. Not bad for an undrafted opera singer from the University of Texas at Austin.

Justin Tucker's endorsements

Justin Tucker is a wholesome guy with a public image that is as immaculate as his place kicks. Throughout his career, he has not been involved in any scandals and has been a ray of hope for the regular playoff-contending Baltimore Ravens. Justin Tucker's new resume and kicking ability make him a sponsor's dream, so it's no surprise that he has several endorsements under his belt.

Tucker has signed endorsement deals with brands like Hello Fresh, Leesa, and Nike. He has appeared in numerous advertising campaigns for the companies named above. He is a notable pitchman. This ability has earned him placements speaking for Royal Farms, Carbiz, Duracell, and Dr. Pepper, among others.

Justin Tucker's net worth

In his a ten-year NFL career, Tucker has broken numerous records while etching his name in league history as, arguably, the greatest kicker ever. He has changed the way the position is viewed, brought success to his team, and remained thoroughly professional throughout the years.

This placekicking GOAT has earned well over five million dollars since the beginning of his career for his efforts. The figure is likely much higher, considering the record-breaking contract he recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens. As such, we will keep you updated over time as we keep track of one of the greatest special team players in the history of the NFL.

