Justyn Ross arrest: Chiefs get big update on WR's legal troubles

Last month, Justyn Ross, a second-year wide receiver, was arrested in Kansas City for criminal charges amounting to around $25,000. According to KMBC, the affidavit filed against Ross stated that he pushed a woman and threw multiple items at her.

Although the woman's identity remains confidential, witnesses reported seeing the former Clemson star scratching her car with a knife. However, Ross is now no longer facing any criminal charges.

An application for diversion was granted to the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, who was facing charges of felony criminal damage and misdemeanor domestic battery, by the overseeing Judge, as reported by KMBC.

Justyn Ross is currently on the commissioner's exempt list. He has not been able to practice with the team since charges were filed against him. However, now that his legal troubles are over, he could be back with the Chiefs soon.

Justyn Ross will provide boost to the Chiefs' offense

Heading into this season, there were high expectations form Justyn Ross. The Chiefs wide receiver played quite well in the preseason and the fans were excited about him.

Early in the season, he didn't get much playing time but once he was getting more involved in the offense, Ross landed in trouble off the field. Before getting placed on the commissioner's exempt list, he played seven games in which he had just three catches for 34 yards on six targets.

The Chiefs' wide receivers haven't played well this season, and the team will hope that Ross can make an immediate impact. After losing to the Eagles in Week 11, the defending Super Bowl champions bounced back with a solid 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.