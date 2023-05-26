Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen took to TikTok to make a major confession about a scare she experienced during pregnancy. Posting a short clip on the social media platform, she subtitled it:

"When ur 8 months pregnant & the waitress tells u she accidentally gave u a drink w/ alcohol in it after it's already half way gone."

In the skit, she spits out her drink once she learns that the drink is alcoholic. She then comments on how people try to remain calm in such situations, replying to the waitress,

"Everybody makes mistakes."

However, the short 5-second clip made clear that even though she was trying to keep calm and polite on the outside, she was experiencing panic inside. She finishes the skit mimicking making a panicked call to her mother.

"Immediately had a panic attack & drove myself to the hospital," she captioned the video.

Check out the clip below.

Juwan and Chanen Johnson's journey to pregnancy

One of the reasons Chanen Johnson might have put the above skit is because of how hard the couple has tried to have a child. Juwan Johnson and his wife have had to seek fertility treatments.

The TikTok star has candidly recorded her pregnancy issues on social media. She posted how they tried to get pregnant and succeeded, only to then suffer a harrowing miscarriage. She also revealed that after the miscarriage, Juwan Johnson and Chanen would dance in the club from time to time to drown out their sorrows.

She also revealed that it was not the only miscarriage she suffered. In another reel, she revealed tiny shoes and a pregnancy test, only to follow it up with a second miscarriage on an airplane.

Speaking about the two miscarriages, Juwan Johnson said:

"In a span of two months, that's probably been the happiest we've ever been and the saddest we've ever been. I'm glad we had a great community around us, but it was also that we needed some time alone to be with ourselves."

The journey started for them after Chanen recovered from an eating disorder in college that led her to not menstruate for five years, per her own admission in a report by People.

The couple met as two 20-year-olds at Penn State when they were both studying there. Their relationship has only grown stronger since then. They finally tied the knot in 2020 after dating for three years.

Now, they are taking on the biggest challenge together and are expecting their first child this year. After the many challenges they have overcome, this will be the greatest moment of happiness for them when it ultimately happens.

