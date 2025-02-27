Tight end Juwan Johnson was a bright spot in the New Orleans Saints' disappointing season in 2024. The tight end is now a free agent and will look for an opportunity to showcase his skills next season.

His wife Chanen, was asked on TikTok, why Johnson was a free agent if he had one of the best seasons in his career. Chanen explained how the tight end was only signed to a two-year deal.

"So yes, my husband had the best year in his career, basically last year, a couple years before, he had, like, the leading touchdowns on the team," Chanen said. "And then this past year, he had the leading reception yards ... like he ran with the ball the most after catching it like the longest time on the team."

She discussed the pros and cons of getting a new contract after having a successful season.

"Well, three years ago, he was up for contract," Chanen added. "He got signed. He had his two years of contract, and now, despite how well you do, you still have to get a new contract. Because honestly, when you do well, you kind of want to get a new contract to get paid more.

"It's all very crazy. We're going to find out here the next few weeks where we're going to live. I have no idea he could end up anywhere. That's the name of the game, though."

Although their situation is up in the air, Chanen Johnson finished her post by saying that's just how the NFL operates and one never knows where they will play next.

Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen posts reaction to husband's impending free agency

Chanen Johnson has over 775,000 followers on Instagram and isn't afraid to share how she's feeling especially when it comes to her husband's NFL career. This week, she posted a video as part of the "End Up" viral social media trend.

Chanen's video was in regards to Juwan Johnson's impending free agency after spending the last five seasons with the Saints.

"When your husband is an NFL free agent which means you can literally end up on any team in the country in a matter of weeks," Chanen wrote.

Juwan Johnson was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and signed with the New Orleans Saints. In 2024, he played 17 games, registering five receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns.

