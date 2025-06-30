Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen upset with Saints TE for 'hanging out with Taylor Swift' alone at TEU event

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was among the many attendees of the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert on Tuesday. While Johnson had a great time hanging out with fellow NFL athletes, his wife, Chanen Johnson, wasn't happy about him hanging out with Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, Chanen posted an Instagram reel in which she shared a handful of his husband's pictures with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift from the Tight End University's event. However, on the cover of the reel, Chanen attached a close-up photo of her face. The snap also featured an overlay text in which Chanen took a friendly dig at the tight end and wrote:

"When your husband leaves you with the kids while he goes to Tight End University & hangs out with Taylor Swift."

Not just that, but Chanen's trolling also made its way to the caption of her post, in which she highlighted how the Saints tight end has "a lot of making up" to do.

"@itsjuwan you got a lot of making up to do… #juandchan," Chanen wrote in the caption.

Almost a day later, Chanen shared another Instagram reel featuring a clip of her cheering in excitement, as the couple enjoyed a "Love Island" date night together. Even though Chanen had a great time at the dinner date, she admitted to being "still mad" at the tight end for leaving her out of plans for the TEU concert.

"Good date night but I’m still mad at him."

Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott reviewed Taylor Swift's performance at TEU concert

While Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen missed out on attending the TEU concert, Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophie Scott had a blast at the event. Scott also enjoyed Taylor Swift's surprise performance of the "Shake It Off" song and later dropped her honest 3-word review for the same.

"BEST SURPRISE EVER," Scott said in one of her Instagram stories.

In addition to Sophie Scott, Justin Skule and his wife, Kayla, were also guests at the Tight End University's event. Almost two days after marking their attendance at the concert, Kayla Skule went viral for sharing her unseen picture with Taylor Swift.

